How to Make a Stunning Marigold Wreath—And Grow More Flowers for Next Year
The cheerful blooms of marigolds add color and beauty to any landscape. They're also relatively easy to grow, making them an ideal choice for beginners as well as seasoned gardeners. Beyond their bright color, marigolds also offer practical benefits—many gardeners plant them next to veggies because they will keep away some garden pests. Cut marigolds make beautiful wreaths and other arrangements.
How to Make a Marigold Wreath
Cut fresh marigold heads and hotglue them to a premade grapevine wreath. The flowers dry nicely, so the wreath can last a couple of seasons if protected from moisture. For a casually stylish look, cluster the marigolds more densely on one side.
Favorite Marigold Varieties
In the 1960s, David Burpee (yep, the seed guy) campaigned for marigolds to be our national flower. He lost out to rose enthusiasts, but marigolds remain a fixture in American backyards—and you've got dozens to choose from.
'Strawberry Blonde'
This French marigold morphs from yellow-pink to pink-plum or straw yellow in fall. Another chameleon: 'Fireball' ages from red to orange, bronze and gold.
Bonanza Bee
For high drama, mix this dwarf crested French variety in a border with other Bonanza marigolds in yellow and gold-red. (It's just 10–12 inches, so plant in front.)
'Vanilla'
Not all marigolds set the garden aflame. This creamy stunner grows quite large, reaching 24 inches. Other white options: 'Snowball' and 'Kilimanjaro White'.
Salvaging Seeds
In October, harvest from this year's marigolds for next spring's garden.
Dry
Most marigolds are eager volunteers, so if you let spent blooms fall, you can expect some sprouts next spring. Or be more deliberate: After the first frost, snip the brown flower heads and let them dry on a paper plate for a week or more.
Harvest
Rub the hulls between your fingers to release the thin black seeds. Save them in a labeled envelope or glass jar.
Plant
Start seeds indoors, or outdoors after last frost, planting 1 inch apart and no more than 1 inch deep. Note: Seeds gathered from heirloom varieties will produce carbon copies of their parents, while those of hybrids will likely vary.
Flower Food
Yes, you can eat some marigolds—if grown chemical-free. Their flavor evokes tarragon or citrus. Scatter petals from Signet marigolds (such as 'Lemon Star' above) as a garnish on salads or desserts. You can also mix them with herbs to coat chèvre for a cheese board, or chop them into egg salad.
Did You Know?
Marigolds have long stood for abundance and spirituality. Aztecs believed they had magical or medicinal powers. Early Christians left 'Mary's Gold' on altars in lieu of coins. Marigold garlands hang at Hindu weddings and Diwali celebrations. They also decorate Día de Los Muertos ofrendas in Mexican homes. All in all, not bad for an inexpensive annual.
