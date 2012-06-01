How To Make a Raised Bed Garden

A raised garden bed can have sides of any height. Six inches is plenty, but 1 to 2 feet is ideal, especially if you put in deep-rooted plants such as carrots. If you have a bad back or marauding bunnies, you might build higher. The taller the sides, the less bending—and the fewer pests. Walls at 4 feet means pests are a thing of the past. Waist-high means you can perch on the walls while you work your garden. But that is a lot of soil to add!

Try combining different heights as pictured in this staggered design. Keep the width 4 feet or less so you can reach the center without stepping in: You don't want to compact the soil. If you include a trellis or other structure along one side, keep the bed narrow enough that you can reach everything—2 to 3 feet.