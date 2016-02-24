How to Create a Vertical Garden

Steal the scene with this weather-resistant metal tuteur-a four-sided pyramid trellis for vigorous vines like trumpet honeysuckle, cup-and-saucer, or purple passionflower. Available in 5- and 6-foot heights and seven colors, including oxide, shown. Order this tuteur like this with a sphere or a screw-on bird feeder, birdhouse or bee bungalow topper. terratrellis.com

4 fast-growing vines

Looking for an intriguing climber that'll reach 10-plus feet in two months? We've got you covered.

1 Chocolate vine 'Silver Bells' Rosy blooms and small, mild fruits adorn the 15 feet it sends out in sun or partial shade.

2 Scarlet runner bean This one zips to 10 feet and sets showy scarlet blooms. Eat the pods whole or just the beans.

3 Dutchman's Pipe Curving trumpet flowers brighten the 30 feet it can reach in just eight weeks.

4 Moonflower Fragrant 6-inch purple or white flowers bloom each evening on the 10–15 feet of this morning glory species.