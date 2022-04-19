10 Easy Ways to Be a Greener Gardener

6. Add a Rain Barrel

By connecting a rain barrel to a downspout, you gain free water from your roof top to water your plants. Unlike tap water, rainwater contains no chlorine or softener salts. It also has nitrates to help plants grow lush, leafy foliage.

Rain barrels come in many styles to complement your home's exterior (like this 50-Gallon Rainwater Urn, $199 at Gardeners Supply Company). Some communities even offer free rain barrels or rebate incentives since they help reduce runoff.