Great Garden Gate Ideas
Sure, a garden gate marks the entrance to your property but it also signals what's beyond. Set the tone with one that reflects your style.
Practically Perfect
Pretty flowering plants frame this garden gate, creating a lovely doorway from the yard.
Headboard Gate
An antique wood headboard, trimmed to fit, becomes a gate between the front and back yards.
Garden Tool Gate
A sunburst collection of garden tools make a unique garden gate.
Ornamental Insert
The tree-shape insert in this wood gate allows peeks and breaks up the solidness of the gate.
Japanese Touch
Caps on fence posts hint at the style of Japanese rooflines. Though tall, the thinness of the boards of the gate keep it from dominating the serene space.
Inviting Perspective
This gate with its circular opening both frames a view of the yard and adds an appealing geometric element to the landscape.
Notable Lines
Curls and points on this rusty gate hint at a Victorian theme.
Solid Nature
The arch top of the gate echoes the curving line of the wall, mitigating the solid nature of both these materials.
Trim Works
Elaborate trim attached to a wood fence calls to mind European styling.
Pure Romance
Roses billow over a classic gate and arbor for a look that is pure romance. Note how the gate curves down, as a mirrior image of the arbor to create a full circle, which draws the eye inward.
Mix and Match
There is a lot going on in this design: ironwork on top of a beam with trimmed ends, white posts holding lantern-style lights, vine-covered stone pillars, and a solid wood three-quarter height gate. But it just goes to show that complex design can be tasteful.
Farm Style
Wide boards and basic structure make for a practical country look.
Old-fashioned Air
Classic form gets a finishing touch from a floral wreath. The message clearly states that an old-fashioned garden awaits.
Standing Out
Though wood and metal are heavy building materials, the architecture keeps the look airy. Because there's only a living wall of plants as fence, this gate stands out as the only hardscaping.
Enveloped in Green
An old iron gate can barely be seen among the lush growth at this garden entrance.