Fast-Growing Trees for Midwest Yards

Chinquapin oaks stand out among other oaks for their growth rate and their glossy, coarsely toothed leaves that turn yellow-brown in fall. Native to the Midwest, these durable and adaptive trees perform well in the region's often dry, alkaline soils. Young trees transform from a pyramidal shape to a more rounded one as they age. Mature height: 50-60'; Zone 4.

Tip: Before purchasing and planting, Jamieson recommends having a vision for what the tree will look like in the next five to 10 years. Also consider utility lines and adequate spacing from the house when choosing a location.