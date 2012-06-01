Fabulous Fall Plant Combinations

Some plants hold up through winter. Others that give you a color boost but "melt" at the first frost are still worth using. Here, that's the case with sedum 'Autumn Joy', which lasts, and artemisia (Artemisia vulgaris 'Janlim'), which doesn't. Pair these drought-tolerant plants for their neon colors and to contrast the fleshy, round sedum leaves against the lacy, chartreuse artemisia foliage.