Easy Herbs to Grow at Home

Thyme, oregano, basil, sage, rosemary and mint are Mediterranean herbs that grow in full sun and well-drained soil. "Basil and mint like a little more moisture, but soggy roots will kill every one of these," says Debra Knapke, central Ohio gardener and newly appointed honorary president of the American Herb Society. "If you have too little or too much drainage, add 2–4 inches of compost."