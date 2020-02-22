15 of the Best Plants for Creating a Meditation Garden At Home

By Midwest Living editors Updated January 09, 2022
Credit: Bob Stefko

You can meditate in any outdoor space—even your backyard. Learn more about plants that stimulate your senses through color, scent and texture.

Showy Milkweed

Showy Milkweed

 Native Americans used the  fibers of Asclepias speciose to make ropes and nets; in the garden, it attracts hummingbirds and butterflies.

Blood Grass

Blood Grass

The flame-like red tips on this drought-tolerant grass (Imperata cylindrica) intensify in hue through the growing season.

Red Beebalm

Red Beebalm

Hummingbirds are drawn to these red-flowering natives (Monarda didyma), and their leaves offer a minty fragrance.

'Karl Foerster Reed Gras'

'Karl Foerster Reed Gras'

In a sensory garden, feathery grasses tempt visitors to touch and engage with the plants.

Blazing Star

Blazing Star

This prairie native (Liatris spicata) brings vertical interest to a garden. Plus, its purple spikes draw bumblebees and butterflies.

Pale Purple Coneflower

Pale Purple Coneflower

Plant purple or yellow varieties of this prairie icon (Echinacea). The dainty pale purple coneflower (E. pallida) blooms in June while its deeper purple cousin (E. purpea) blooms in July. For yellow blooms, try gray-headed coneflower (Ratibida pinnata) and cutleaf coneflower (Rudbeckia laciniate).

Sunflowers

Sunflowers

 These taller flowers (Helianthus) create vertical interest at eye level. Try both annual and perennial varieties.

Swamp Milkweed

Swamp Milkweed

Pink clustered blooms draw a plethora of pollinators to this Monarch host plant (Asclepias incarnata).

Garden Phlox

Garden Phlox

These large purple flowering clusters (Phlox paniculata) attract butterflies and hummingbirds and offer a spicy vanilla-clove perfume.

Ohio Spiderwort

Ohio Spiderwort

The blue-violet flower clusters (Tradescantia ohiensis) open in the morning and close by afternoon.

Sedum

Sedum

These succulents, aka stonecrops, take heat well and add low-growing texture to rock gardens and borders.

Sea Holly

Sea Holly

The silvery leaves and blue blooms of Eryngium stand out in perennial borders and add striking texture to arrangements.

Butterfly Weed

Butterfly Weed

Asclepias tuberosa lures legions of monarchs and queen butterflies.

Little Bluestem

Little Bluestem

 This textural blue-green grass (Schizachyrium scoparium 'Standing Ovation) turns a striking crimson in fall and is an important food source for wildlife.

Spike Speedwell

Spike Speedwell

The deep blue-purple flowers of 'Royal Candles' attract both hummingbirds and butterflies.

Labyrinth mindfulness garden

Credit: Bob Stefko

Heady herbs, dewy leaves and whirring bees wind through Annamarie Fernyak's meditation labyrinth in Ohio, created with the plants featured in this slideshow and others.

By Midwest Living editors