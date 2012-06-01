Best Ornamental Grasses for Midwest Gardens

A mounding plant with a lovely shape, its name refers to its graceful spray of foliage and late-summer plumes of fuzzy flowers. The white, pink or red plumes (according to variety) continue into fall and bring an informal look to gardens. Some Pennisetum self seed freely, which means they can become invasive. Although some species will reach 5 feet in height, the dwarf types like 'Hameln' generally stay below 3 feet. 'Purpureum' is grown as an annual in cool climates but has lovely purple leaves and crimson flowers.

Size: 10 inches to 5 feet tall and 1-4 feet wide, depending on variety

Conditions: full sun and well-drained soil

Zones: 5-9

Best for: its graceful arching shape and plumes