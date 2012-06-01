7 Fall Garden Bargain Tips

October is ideal for planting spring-blooming bulbs, such as tulips and daffodils. As that perfect time passes, garden centers slash bulb prices. If you're having a mild fall and your soil isn't yet frozen, grab some bargain bulbs. If you can dig into the soil at least 10 inches, you can plant bulbs, even with light snow on the ground. Make sure bargain bulbs are firm, free of mold or mildew and still have most of their papery skin.