20 Tough Trees for Midwest Lawns

Planting a tree is a long-term investment that, if chosen wisely, will provide a lifetime of added beauty to your Midwest yard. "Too often people plant what their neighbor has, but that's not the best thing to do," says Andy Schmitz, director of horticulture at The Brenton Arboretum in Dallas Center, Iowa. "We need to be diversifying our urban landscape by planting different tree species."

Additionally, Schmitz notes, it's important to avoid a one-tree-fits-all mentality because each yard has different variables. Factors to keep in mind include soil type, whether the tree will have enough space when mature (especially if there are power lines) and whether it is cold-hardy in your area. Here are eight ideas for small ornamental trees and 12 top picks for larger trees for shade.