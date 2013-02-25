17 Ideas for Outdoor Lighting
Try Mason jars, floating candles, salvaged materials and more for stylish outdoor lighting.
Light the way
Canning jars with tea lights create a sparkling entrance to any outdoor gathering. Wrap the tops of lidless jars with hose clamps and suspend from a tree branch or a shepherd's-crook stake.
Salvaged statement
A large piece of architectural salvage still works hard as a light when strung with twinkle lights. The contrast between big and bitty makes for a charming look.
Raised lighting
Floating candles offer illumination for an evening garden party. A raised, galvanized tub overflows with delicate flowers; inside, a smaller tub holds the floating candles.
Enchanting illumination
Tiny tea lights add mystery and romance to any outdoor event. Line the tea lights in a moss-covered tray for elegance. Silver accessories glimmer in the candlelight.
Tiny delights
Lighting creates mood, so make sure the kind you choose matches yours. Candles floating among flowers is pure romance.
Roomscape
An outdoor living room takes on the look of indoor spaces when you use furniture and accessories that echo interior styling.
Warm scene
Hurricane-style lanterns warm the look in this fall setting. They come in many styles, making it simple to find one to fit your look.
Cheery touch
Oversize candle holders hung between striped curtains make for a bright and cheery look on a porch.
Pathway beacons
Path lights direct beams where guests need it. The tulip glass on this fits right in amid a flowerbed.
Bubbly mood
Path lights can even seem to bubble with enthusiasm.
Amber tones
Tea lights flicker in votives placed in holes left by long-gone lights in this chandelier.
Floral fantasy
Candles and flowers add romance to any garden event. (Use battery-powered candles if wind is a bother or fire is a concern.) Hang a chandelier like this up in a tree or from hardscaping.
Bold looks
The teardrop-shape white light sitting on the deck injects a mod look in this bold setting.
Hanging around
Paper lanterns come in a range of colors, sizes and shapes-some are even solar powered. Choose ones that match your outdoor furniture. Hung on plant hangers in the garden bed, these will create a cocoon of light around the seating area.
Twisty twines
Wind strings of lights of various sizes and shapes around plant supports, a trellis, a pergola or the like for a whimsical touch.
Pretty pendants
Streamlined looks still work hard. Focus light where you need it by hanging pendants.
Twice as good
Ceiling fans hung on porches stir air on summer days and pool light over seating or eating areas on summer nights.