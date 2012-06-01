15-Minute Garden Projects

Recycle those doodads you've been saving for a good purpose by putting them on top of garden stakes. You'll have decorative stakes that can serve as garden art or be used to support veggies and vines.

What you'll need: Material for stakes, such as bamboo, wood dowels, plastic pipe or broom handles

Nails, screws or epoxy glue

Everyday objects to top your stakes, such as drawer knobs, fishing bobs, large wooden beads, plastic Christmas ornaments, doorknobs, or twists of copper wire strung with beads and stuck in a cork

How to do it: Use a nail, screw or glue to attach the topper to the stakes. Make several at a time, then enjoy them in your garden.