Three-leaved stonecrop features bunches of small, starlike flowers that give a natural succulent look. Since sedum ternatum is an early bloomer, it easily attracts pollinators and butterflies. "I'm just a fan of the succulent leaves and all the shapes and forms," says Cheryl Boyer, horticulture expert at Kansas State University. "They are so beautiful."

Zones: 4 to 8

Growing conditions: Full sun to part shade

Height: 3 to 6 inches

Spread: 6 to 9 inches