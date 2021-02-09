12 Top Midwest Plants From a Michigan Garden Expert

Ask Hans Hansen what makes a winning plant, and he'll tick off several qualities, including a long season of interest even before and after flowering, low maintenance and distinction at 10 feet away.

Hansen, who grew up on a dairy farm in southwestern, started experimenting with hybridization as a teen. Over the past three decades, he has introduced hundreds of new plants, including many as the head of new plant development at Walters Gardens in Holland, Michigan.

Even after hours, Hansen embraces gardening chores at his home in Zeeland. "Weeding is a good thing for me," he says. "You can understand and observe plants, seedlings, and nature better on your hands and knees than any other way." Check out his 12 favorite plants, starting with Paeonia 'Bartzella.'

This peony is a shining star in a new class of Itoh peonies. Itohs are a cross between a classic garden peony and more shrub-like tree peony. Hansen praises their large double yellow flowers (6-8" diameter) and strong stems that don't need staking. Established clumps grow to 3' and produce as many as 80 blooms. For added bonuses, the flowers have a sweet fragrance and shrub-like foliage that lasts all season long. Perennial; Zones: 3-8; 24-36" height.