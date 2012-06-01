10 Garden Questions You're Afraid to Ask

You can plant cool-season annuals and vegetables such as peas and lettuce when there's still a threat of frost, says Chip Tynan of the Missouri Botanical Garden. But hold off on warm-season annuals and vegetables, such as tomatoes (pictured), until your area's frost-free date. (Get the date from a local extension office.)

You can plant most potted perennials, trees and shrubs anytime the soil is workable--even late fall. "As long as the ground isn't frozen and we are not in the grip of a desperate drought, you can plant container plants," Chip says.