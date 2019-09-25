Garden Ideas & Inspiration

Bouquets of Joy From U-Pick Flower Farms
Snip, sniff, say aah—U-pick flower fields provide more than just fresh bouquets.
8 Ways to Use Tough, Versatile Sedges In Your Garden
This under-appreciated grass-like perennial can be a lawn alternative, a groundcover, a border, a container plant and more.
A Dramatic Border of Silver-Tone Plants
An all-silver palette of plants in varying shapes, sizes and textures can create a dramatic border for your garden. An Ohio garden pro shows how to get the look.
Beautiful Floating Mandalas Are So Easy to Create
Floating floral displays called mandalas make a fun and rewarding summer project for both adults and kids. Just fill a container with water; cut flower heads, petals and leaves; then arrange in a pattern on the water. See ideas from an Ohio garden pro for floating mandalas and other Earth art, plus get step-by-step instructions to create your own.