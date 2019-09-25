Garden Ideas & Inspiration

Bouquets of Joy From U-Pick Flower Farms

Snip, sniff, say aah—U-pick flower fields provide more than just fresh bouquets.
8 Ways to Use Tough, Versatile Sedges In Your Garden

This under-appreciated grass-like perennial can be a lawn alternative, a groundcover, a border, a container plant and more.
A Dramatic Border of Silver-Tone Plants

An all-silver palette of plants in varying shapes, sizes and textures can create a dramatic border for your garden. An Ohio garden pro shows how to get the look.
Plant Combos That Totally Nail Curb Appeal

Beautiful Floating Mandalas Are So Easy to Create

Floating floral displays called mandalas make a fun and rewarding summer project for both adults and kids. Just fill a container with water; cut flower heads, petals and leaves; then arrange in a pattern on the water. See ideas from an Ohio garden pro for floating mandalas and other Earth art, plus get step-by-step instructions to create your own.
Turn Your Midwest Backyard Into a Tropical Oasis

How to Create a Low-Maintenance Gravel Garden

Are you done pulling weeds? Try gravel gardening—a new technique that’s low-maintenance and Earth-friendly. Here's what a Wisconsin pro recommends.
How to Bring Belle Isle Garden’s Beauty To Your Own Backyard

Created by a world-class designer, this new garden at Belle Isle Park in Detroit offers plenty of ideas to make your outdoor spaces pretty and pollinator friendly.
How to Propagate Houseplants (It’s Easy!)

Hello, Yellow! An Ohio Gardener Shares His Daffodil Tips

12 Top Midwest Plants From a Michigan Garden Expert

10 Trendy Plants for Midwest Gardens in 2021

Up Your Houseplant Game With These Amazing Dish Gardens

You long ago mastered philodendrons. Succulents are old hat. Even your fiddle-leaf is still fiddling along. The next step in your houseplant journey: mixing plants to create indoor landscapes in pots.

Purple Plants That Make The Most Amazing Container Gardens

How to Arrange A Playful Flower Bouquet

These Composting Tips Will Transform Your Garden

Create A Meditation Garden With Plants Like These

Top Landscape Design Trends in 2020

How to Care for Succulents

9 Tips for Growing Basil

9 Stylish Birdhouses and Feeders Perfect for the Midwest

How to Attract Butterflies to Your Garden

The Ultimate Potting Shed

How to Build a Wall of Potted Herbs

How To: Make Chalkboard Plant Markers

How to Make a Sphere from Dogwood Cuttings

7 Bold Basils to Grow at Home

How to Make Birdseed Ornaments

How to Build a Garden Bouquet Step-by-Step

How to Create a Vertical Garden

15 Easy Midwest Groundcovers

How to Make a Living-Roof Birdhouse

Pattern Play: DIY Garden Spheres

How to Make Chalkboard Plant Markers

How to Make an Any-Season Wreath

Tips for Winter Bird Feeding

Heirlooms Seeds for Beginners

20 Tough Trees for Midwest Lawns

