How to Plant a Water Lily Garden

You can grow any water lily in a pot; they self-adjust to the size of the container. Some lilies are day bloomers, while others open at dusk and close mid-morning. If you like, pair water lilies with common rush or dwarf papyrus for height. A great online plant resource is William Tricker in Independence, Ohio. Founded in 1892, it's the country's oldest water garden supplier.

This goes fast because the plants stay in their nursery pots underwater. Stack bricks along an inside edge of the container to be a shelf for the accent plants. The tops of their pots should be flush with the water surface. Fill the container with water. Place the lily in its mesh pot on the bottom, so its stem is submerged and the leaves float. (You may need to raise the pot on bricks if the stem is short.) Add aquatic plant fertilizer tablets and mosquito dunks, which are toxic only to mosquito larvae.