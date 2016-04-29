How to Make a Tabletop Woodland Garden

You'll need:

* Tray

* Preserved moss

* Hot-glue and glue sticks

* Floral adhesive

* Driftwood

* Moss ribbon

* Dried lichen

* Tree fern pot

* Plants: air plant, fern, violet, begonia, Perperomia, Pilea, Chinese primrose*

* Florist's wire

* Spanish moss

* Miniature accessories, such as dried seedpods, pinecones, and tiny figurines

* Floral clay

*When selecting plants, look for pots labeled "itty-bitty" or the smallest houseplant selections widely available for fairy gardens, terrariums and dish gardens. Little potted ferns, begonias and other low-light houseplants work well. Air plants are also excellent candidates, and young perennials, such as violets and primroses, can spend a few weeks indoors before being moved to a woodland garden or shade garden outside.