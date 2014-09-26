What to Plant in Fall for Spring Bulb Success

Plant bulbs in groups for a loose, natural-looking display. "I like to plant lots of a particular variety for a massing effect," Rosie says. Place five or six bulbs in each hole, making sure the hole's depth is two to three times the bulb's height. The pointy end should face up.

Protect bulbs from critters with a layer of gravel or mulch or a sheet of wire mesh over holes. You can remove the wire mesh when bulbs begin sprouting.

Plant with other perennials, such as hydrangeas, peonies or daylilies, that will help hide the bulbs' foliage after blooms fade. "For them to make a good comeback, they need their foliage to live as long as possible," Rosie says. Don't cut back foliage until it's yellowed.