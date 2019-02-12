The Midwest Lilac Almanac

Their pastel blooms last only a few fleeting weeks each year. But when you bury your face in a sweet-smelling bunch … bliss. The smell of springtime could hardly be lovelier—or easier to grow.

Certainly, nothing's common about the scent of the common lilac, its heady perfume perhaps more evocative than any other floral scent. One whiff, and you're tramping damp grass at a spring festival. Another, and you're lolling on a cool, comfy porch, the surrounding landscape radiant with rising green. It smells of sunshine and optimism and home.

The old-fashioned but timeless shrubs (and trees) relish the Midwest's winters and rich soil. Besides needing a solid stretch of cold to encourage their blooms in spring, they aren't greedy or fussy, and they live pretty much forever. So once you get them into the ground, just sit back and let the color reign.

4,000 Cultivars

The genus Syringa offers broad diversity across its 26 species. Lilacs bloom in a range of hues: purple, lavender, white, violet, magenta, pink and blue. They also bloom in a range of sizes: Petite lilacs, with names like Dwarf Manchurian and Korean, top out between 4 and 6 feet. Medium growers like Persian, Chinese and European lilac reach 12 to 14 feet. Tall plants, such as the Japanese Tree Lilac, can grow to 30 feet or more.

In order to flower, most varieties need a cold dormancy period of at least 850 hours (about 35 days) at temperatures below 45 degrees. Meaning, they love the Midwest. And here's another key number: 6 hours. That's the minimum daily amount of sunlight that lilacs need in order to bloom. Full sun is best.

Popular Lilacs

'Sensation' lilac 'Sensation' 'Sensation', from 1938, is a longtime favorite because of the white rim on the deep-purple florets. Cuttings tend to last, though the fragrance is subtle. 'Fenelon' 'Fenelon' and other early bloomers The pink S. hyacinthiflora 'Fenelon' lilac is among the first to bloom. Because it may be difficult to find, look for S. hyacinthiflora 'Maiden's Blush' or S. vulgaris 'Edward J. Gardner', two other great early-blooming pinks. Hyacinthiflora types also provide good fall leaf color. 'Primrose' lilac 'Primrose' 'Primrose' offers an unusual butter-yellow hue. The color grows more intense as the plant ages, so you'll see a darkening color from year to year. 'Victor Lemoine' lilac 'Victor Lemoine' Named for an important French lilac hybridizer, the double-petal florets of 'Victor Lemoine' are classified as lilac but can look blue or pink. Blue lilacs 'President Lincoln' 'President Lincoln' Once known as the bluest lilac, 'President Lincoln' produces lots of suckers. For a better growth habit and blue flowers, try 'Wedgwood Blue'. Bloomerang Bloomerang We're tickled pink by Bloomerang, which flowers in May and again in midsummer.

Where and How to Plant Lilacs

Chose a Well-Drained Spot in the Sun

Plant lilacs during spring or fall in a sunny, open spot that drains well. Good airflow around the plants helps prevent mildew and blight.

Dig Deep

Each lilac plant needs a hole as deep as its container and a foot wider. Space plants 10–15 feet apart (or 6 feet when planting a hedge).

How to Feed

Mix a dose of rose food or slow-release, low-nitrogen fertilizer into the soil. Set the plant in the hole, fill halfway with enriched soil, then water. Repeat.

Care in the First Year

Spread a mulch layer a few inches thick around the plant. Water the first year based on soil type and rainfall. After that, they should be fine on their own.

What to Plant Nearby

After the spring show, lilacs can look, well, pretty nondescript. Plant a summer-flowering vine such as clematis nearby to climb the shrub and add color.

Give Lilacs Space to Breathe

Avoid mowing right up to the plant's base—it compacts the soil, which lilacs dislike. Instead, throw down some mulch and let the bloomer breathe.

How to Care for Established Lilacs

When to Prune

Plan to prune just after the flowers fade in the spring. How you prune this year affects next year, as lilacs set their buds on last year's wood. The best time is right after the last flower turns crispy brown. Remove each flower stalk and unruly branches that are too tall or floppy. Then stop.

If you prune in spring before the lilac blooms, you will get few or no flowers.

How to Maintain

For most shrubs, an optimal mix is nine to 15 stems of varying ages making the base. When suckers pop up, nurture three sturdy shoots and cut off the rest.

How to Revive

Rejuvenate an overgrown shrub by removing one-third of the oldest and thickest stems every year for three years. This will help spur new growth and bigger blossoms.

Watch for Mildew

Dusty white leaves can signal powdery mildew. To treat, mix 1 tablespoon baking soda and 2½ teaspoons olive oil with 1 gallon water; spritz every few weeks.

Vase of lilacs

Dynamite Lilac Displays

When to Collect Lilacs

Head out early in the morning to collect lilacs, when the blooms are full of moisture and at their freshest.

Where to Make Cuts

Snip part-budded, part-bloomed stems the length you want, making cuts just above where the leaves join the stem.

Prepare for Display

Indoors, re-snip the stems at an angle and strip off any leaves that could touch (and then contaminate) the water.

Refresh Water