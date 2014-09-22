Outdoor Fall Decorating with Mums

Chrysanthemums pair well with many fall stars but look especially nice with grasses, flowering kale and ornamental cabbage.

In these containers, cool-tone plants add up to a striking formula: Chrysanthemum 'Beth Violet', kales (Brassica oleracea 'Chidori White' and 'Toscano'), Aster 'Viking' and festival grass (Cordyline 'Jurred').