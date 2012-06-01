10 Top Daffodils for the Midwest

Daffodils, also known as jonquils and the botanically correct Narcissus, light up early spring landscapes with shades of white, cream, yellow, orange and light pink. Other advantages of these beauties:

* Daffodils are easier to grow than spring's other headliner, tulips.

* Most daffodils are reliably hardy in Midwest gardens, becoming steady perennials with sun and average soil.

* Daffodils offer a range of bloom times (early, midseason and late-blooming).

* Daffodils spread easily, growing into larger clumps.

* Daffodil leaves contain sharp crystals that deter garden grazers such as deer, rabbits and squirrels.

