Harvest stems, make a craft or taste lavender-infused goodies at these picturesque farms. Many are open limited hours and days; check before you go.

Fragrant purple fields of this showy Mediterranean native are scattered across the U.S., including several scenic farms in the Midwest. Some Midwest lavender farms let you pick your own flowers at harvest time. Many sell lavender products, such as soaps, oils and bouquets, year-round either at the farm or online; check websites or call for details.

Indiana

Willowfield Lavender Farm

Head to Willowfield for all things lavender—bath products and lavender-blended teas included—at a barn store. The store is open seasonally from early May through late September and online year-round. Check the website for special events such as concerts.

PepperHarrow Winterset Iowa lavender fields Credit: Courtesy of PepperHarrow

Iowa

PepperHarrow

Owners Jennifer and Adam O'Neal host a variety of floral-focused workshops and events at this 20-acre boutique flower farm in Winterset, including pick-your-own lavender days. Purchase lavender oils, lavender tea, apparel and more from the Farm Store, or grab a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers at the seasonal Des Moines Farmers Market.

Loess Hills Lavender Farm

Ten varietals of lavender grow on 2 acres of this western Iowa farm. Visitors can pick lavender, shop for lavender products and crafts from area artists, or arrange tea parties (or weddings!) in the lavender fields.

Young woman pruning fresh lavenders at Prairie Lavender Farm Prairie Lavender Farm

Kansas

Prairie Lavender Farm

Where the tallgrass and shortgrass prairies meet in north-central Kansas, the state's oldest lavender farm is small but mighty. Twelve varieties of the purple plant are grown here, and its harvested blooms can be found in products throughout Kansas. The farm is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Saturdays in June and July, plus it hosts seasonal events, including plant sales.

Kansas Lavender

Eight miles from Topeka, Kansas Lavender encourages visitors to tour the farm during the summer. The farm also sells lavender products, including lavender-infused eye pillows.

Michigan

Lavender Hill Farm

Michigan's largest commercial lavender farm is in Boyne City. Tours, teas, dinners, workshops, demonstrations and lavender products are available; check the website for a calendar of events.

Indigo Lavender Farms

An instant mood boost awaits at Indigo Lavender Farms in Imlay City. Among the activities offered at Indigo are farm tours, u-pick lavender bouquets and products (like lavender oil for aromatherapy).

Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm Door County Washington Island Credit: Courtesy of Edgar Anderson, Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm

Wisconsin

Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm

Home to 20,000 lavender plants, Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm feels like a scene from Provence rather than Washington Island, off the tip of Door County. The Midwest's largest lavender farm grows 12 varieties of the plant, and blooms peak in early July through early August. Open daily to visitors ($5 per person admission charge to wander the fields; children 5 and under are free). Browse lavender-based products at the farm shop and enjoy lavender treats at the cafe.

New Life Lavender

Now in its 6th season, one of New Life Lavender's biggest draws (apart from its picturesque fields) is its educational Farm to Table tours ($12.75 per person; ages 2 and under are free). Take an hour-long tractor ride around the Baraboo property to learn about lavender and see its 8-acre bee sanctuary. Lavender-infused treats, like cherry-lavender pie, await upon your return.

Rowley Creek Farm