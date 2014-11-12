How to Make a Fresh-Cut Bouquet
Spotlight the variety in your garden by creating a stunning fresh-cut bouquet in minutes.
Fresh-cut flowers
Follow our easy instructions to create a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers.
Step 1: Gather flowers
Start by gathering a colorful mix of flowers, leaves and seed heads from your garden. As you cut each flower, place it in a pail of water to keep it fresh.
Step 2: Create tape grid
For ease in building the design and stabilizing the arrangement, create a grid across the vase opening with tape.
Step 3: Start adding flowers
Next, add your focal point elements to the vase. We like to focus on one material at a time—whether it's a flower, leaf or seed head—and once we're satisfied, we'll move on to the next element.
Step 4: Fill out the arrangement
Use bulky elements to fill spaces and to give the arrangement structure.
Step 5: Add height
Consider adding height at the center and also making sure your arrangement is nicely fanned out.
Step 6: Add an unexpected element
Feel free to add a little twist to your design with an asymmetrical element. We inserted calla lilies on one side of our arrangement for an eye-catching accent.
Step 7: Display the bouquet
Your unique bouquet is now ready to adorn any indoor or outdoor setting!
