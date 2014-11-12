How to Make a Fresh-Cut Bouquet

By Midwest Living editors Updated August 27, 2022

Spotlight the variety in your garden by creating a stunning fresh-cut bouquet in minutes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Fresh-cut flowers

Follow our easy instructions to create a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Step 1: Gather flowers

Start by gathering a colorful mix of flowers, leaves and seed heads from your garden. As you cut each flower, place it in a pail of water to keep it fresh.

Related: Easy Flowers for a Midwest Cutting Garden

3 of 8

Step 2: Create tape grid

For ease in building the design and stabilizing the arrangement, create a grid across the vase opening with tape. 

Advertisement

4 of 8

Step 3: Start adding flowers

Next, add your focal point elements to the vase. We like to focus on one material at a time—whether it's a flower, leaf or seed head—and once we're satisfied, we'll move on to the next element.

5 of 8

Step 4: Fill out the arrangement

Use bulky elements to fill spaces and to give the arrangement structure. 

6 of 8

Step 5: Add height

Consider adding height at the center and also making sure your arrangement is nicely fanned out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Step 6: Add an unexpected element

Feel free to add a little twist to your design with an asymmetrical element. We inserted calla lilies on one side of our arrangement for an eye-catching accent.

8 of 8

Step 7: Display the bouquet

Your unique bouquet is now ready to adorn any indoor or outdoor setting!

Related: 20 Beautiful Flower Arrangements

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors