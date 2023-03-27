Peonies’ giant, color-packed blossoms invigorate any garden. Follow our guide to grow your own.

Fragrant, beautiful and long-lived—the peony captivates our senses and evokes instant associations, such as grandma's garden or a spring wedding. Yet this feel-good flower isn't just a bloom of the past. The peony is like the little black dress of flowers: stylish, timeless and always reliable. Gardeners have been planting these beauties for more than a century. If well-sited, peonies can bloom for decades.

New colors in peonies, such as coral and salmon, and versatile flower forms, from petal-packed "bombs" to single-petaled flowers with huge swirly centers, offer flower fans beauty in both the garden and vase. And they are favorites in the Midwest, where cold winters and hot summers suit these showy perennials.

How to Grow Peonies

Plant peonies 2 to 3 feet apart, keeping the crown of the roots even with the soil surface. For long-lasting blooms, follow these tips from Sarah Rummery, horticulturist at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.

Site in the Sun

"Plan ahead when you plant your peonies," Rummery says. "Don't place them near trees that will grow tall and shade them."

Plant in Well-drained Soil

"Peonies don't like wet feet," Rummery says.

Don't Relocate

Peonies detest being transplanted. Six- to 7-foot-long roots make moving them difficult.

Feed Them Well

Fertilize peonies once a year. The ideal time? In the spring while they are actively growing.

Cut Back Foliage

When foliage turns brown (after a hard frost), cut it to the ground.

Stake Fall Varieties

Add peony rings or guards to support tall varieties that flop.

Ignore Ants

Ants sip the nectar on peony buds, but they don't harm the plant. Shake them off when you cut the flowers.

Peonies That Grow Well in the Midwest

Here are some top choices for peony varieties that grow exceptionally well in the Midwest. (Typically, peonies grow in Zones 3 to 8.)

Midwest peony picks—'Coral Charm' Credit: Kritsada 'Coral Charm' This is an early-blooming, semidouble peony—a showstopper in the garden and a great cut flower. Dark coral buds open to sweetly scented cupped coral-peach blossoms. It's also an American Peony Society Gold Medal recipient. Top peonies: 'Serene Pastel' Credit: Kritsada 'Serene Pastel' The soft, light salmon petals of 'Serene Pastel' are blushed with pink. As the flower ages, it fades to white with pink highlights. The variety is noted for its fragrance. Top peonies: 'Do Tell' Credit: Kritsada 'Do Tell' Sweet pink outer petals surround a frilly center of rose, pink and white on 'Do Tell' flowers. This Japanese peony is a consistent performer from North to South—and, of course, the Midwest. It's an American Peony Society Gold Medal recipient. Top peonies: 'Lois E. Klehm' Credit: Kritsada 'Lois E. Klehm' Exotic pink and gold petals surround a center of pink petaloids on this semidouble peony. 'Lois E. Klehm' boasts strong stems and a pleasing fragrance. It blooms midseason. Top peonies: 'Ivory Escort' Credit: Kritsada 'Ivory Escort' A top garden performer, this tousled flower offers semidouble to double ivory-white petals kissed with candy red streaking against deep-green foliage. Peony punch Credit: Kritsada 'Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt' and 'Diana Parks' Double peonies, with multiple rows of petals, pack extra petal punch. One light pink 'Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt' and one magenta 'Diana Parks' fill a vase.

Vase of peonies:(clockwise from top): 'Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt', a pair of 'Green Halo' blooms, pink-and-gold 'Lois E. Klehm', 'Ivory Escort' and twin 'Pink Kisses' Credit: Kritsada

Tips for Longer-Lasting Cut Peonies

* Cut peonies in the morning or evening when it's cooler.

* Look for flowers that have just started to bloom.

* Trim about an inch off the bottom of the stem, slicing at an angle to expose more stem to water.

* Remove leaves that will be under water when the peony is in a vase.

* Keep peonies out of direct sunlight.

* Replace the water every two to three days.

