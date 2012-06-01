How to Grow Lavender in the Midwest

Beautiful, fragrant lavender is native to hot, dry, Mediterranean climates. But this hardy small shrub adapts to the challenging growing conditions of the Midwest, too. These tips will help you add this perennial bloomer to your garden.

Lavender plants need plenty of sunshine (blazing sun is not too much), room to spread and perfect drainage; lavender rots when planted in soil that holds too much moisture.If you've got the right setting, lavender rewards you lavishly. Plants bloom for weeks, and their silvery foliage gleams from spring through frost.