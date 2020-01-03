How to Force Paperwhites

Forcing paperwhite bulbs—essentially, encouraging these elegant white flowers into early blooms—is an easy, straightforward process. Unlike some other flower bulbs that require a period of cold dormancy, paperwhites do not require pre-chilling, making them a popular choice for indoor forcing.

Bulbs cost $1–$2 and often go on sale after Christmas. Shop garden centers or online sources. Try varieties like the popular white 'Ziva', low-fragrance 'Inbal' or yellow 'Grand Soleil d'Or'.

Put a 2-inch layer of small stones, glass pebbles or aquarium gravel in a tall glass vase, canning jar or crystal bowl. Nestle in the bulbs (about 3/4 inch apart, tips up). Plan for three to five bulbs for a 6-inch diameter vase. Add a few more pebbles to anchor bulbs. (You can skip putting pebbles at the bottom of the vase or jar with a purpose-made bulb-forcing vessel that holds bulbs above water.)