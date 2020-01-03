How to Force Paperwhites
Forcing paperwhite bulbs—essentially, encouraging these elegant white flowers into early blooms—is an easy, straightforward process. Unlike some other flower bulbs that require a period of cold dormancy, paperwhites do not require pre-chilling, making them a popular choice for indoor forcing.
Where to Buy
Bulbs cost $1–$2 and often go on sale after Christmas. Shop garden centers or online sources. Try varieties like the popular white 'Ziva', low-fragrance 'Inbal' or yellow 'Grand Soleil d'Or'.
How to Plant
Put a 2-inch layer of small stones, glass pebbles or aquarium gravel in a tall glass vase, canning jar or crystal bowl. Nestle in the bulbs (about 3/4 inch apart, tips up). Plan for three to five bulbs for a 6-inch diameter vase. Add a few more pebbles to anchor bulbs. (You can skip putting pebbles at the bottom of the vase or jar with a purpose-made bulb-forcing vessel that holds bulbs above water.)
How Much to Water
Add water to reach bulbs' base, no higher. (Submerged bulbs will rot.) Replenish as needed.
How to Grow
Place in a bright, 60- to 70-degree spot. Bulbs will endure lower light, but stems may grow leggy if they have to stretch to catch rays. Look for roots in two to three weeks and flowers in four to six.
How to Maintain
Paperwhites can get top-heavy and flop. If needed, tie stems together with jute. Toss or compost bulbs after blooming; they're too sensitive to survive outdoors in the Midwest.
Too Fragrant?
Paperwhites give off a floral scent that many find enchanting. But if you're not fond of the aroma, make sure to place your flowers in a large room with adequate ventilation, or choose a low-fragrance variety like 'Inbal' or 'Wintersun'.