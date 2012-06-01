20 Beautiful Flower Arrangements
Garden blooms take on fresh looks in these displays. See how to show off your flowers in gorgeous displays.
Prairie palette
We included a few surprises in this display of field flowers from your cutting garden. Bursts of complementary orange and salmon break up the golden monochrome, and formal, old-school gladiolas add a disparate structural element. Guests at a dining table would view this arrangement from the sides rather than from above, so be sure to check all the angles as you design a display.
Plants in this arrangement:
Gladiola, yellow
Dahlia, blush
Black-eyed Susan
Coreopsis 'Pumpkin Pie'
Dahlia, yellow
Dwarf marigold, yellow
Zinnia 'Profusion Double Fire'
Sunflower
Hosta, green variegated
Garden variety
An unexpected strand of tomato vine adds shape and character to a casual display that will evolve as the fruit ripens.
Plants in this arrangement:
Cherry tomato
Coneflower 'Cheyenne Spirit'
Queen Anne's lace
German garlic
Artfully ombre
A horizontal display is an inventive variation on the traditional bouquet and plays beautifully on a dining table. In our display, we grouped blooms by hue and framed them with feathery ferns. To use a wooden vessel, wrap floral foam tightly in several layers of plastic wrap, leaving the top exposed. Then place a sheet of foil beneath the plastic.
Plants in this arrangement:
Delphinium
Fern
Dahlia, burgundy
Sweet pea, blue
Cosmos 'Sonata', dark pink
Zinnia, magenta
Celosia spicata
Zinnia, red
Dahlia, light pink
Dahlia, white
Sweet pea, pink
Dahlia, white
Cosmos 'Snow Sonata'
Lushly layered
For a full, textured display, start with a foundation of subtle greenery (or our brushy pink astilbe). Add soft tendrils that drape over the brim. Place a large, eye-catching flower (or three, if you don't have any giant ones) in a central spot. Tuck in accent blooms or foliage to fill and balance the arrangement. A crumpled ball of chicken wire secures these cuttings.
Flowers in this arrangement:
Astilbe 'Younique Silvery Pink'
Nigella, white
Dahlia 'Snowbound'
Sweet pea, pink
Bare minimalist
A simple-yet-chic arrangement proves that, yes, less can be more. Oversize foliage and one focal bloom create a stylish (and super-easy) display.
Plants in this arrangement:
Fern
Caladium, tricolor
Peony, magenta
Three in a row
It takes no more than a few flowering stems to create a pleasing arrangement in a small vase. But grouping several similar arrangements results in considerably more impact.
Plants in these arrangements:
Catmint (Nepeta)
Cosmos bipinnatus
Celosia spicata, magenta
Globe amaranth, purple (Gomphrena globosa)
Long-lasting dried bouquets
Karina Castellon brings her creative garden prowess to her Chicago floral design business, Gypsy Alley. She arranged dried flowers in repurposed beer cans for this display. Read more about how to make dried flower bouquets.
Playful arrangement
Des Moines flower shop owner Maya Boettcher likes to make loose, improvisational bouquets. See how she uses chicken wire, summer cutting flowers and greenery for a striking display.
Marigolds and roses
Mix an elegant flower like roses with the humble marigold for a striking mix. Here, a stoneware pitcher holds 'Yves Piaget' roses, 'Durango Red' and 'Red Gem' marigolds, and a few Persian carpet zinnias (Zinia haageana) that are marigoldlike in appearance. Read about more ways to show off your marigolds.
Sunny side
Combine different colors of the same flower for a striking bouquet. From yellow to orange to black, all sunflowers bring bright summer sun inside.
Dairy-fresh blossoms
Peony blossoms on short stems fill old cream bottles in this antique wire carrier. Even when the stems are cut short, the blooms still look extravagant and smell heavenly.
Teatime
A dozen magenta peony buds and snippets of soft yellow honeysuckle in a stoneware teapot make a charming bouquet. See more ways to show off your peonies.
Color guard
Unify three containers of three colors of flowers by including one that blends the other two shades. This scheme transitions from white to dark pink via the white-and-pink hydrangeas between.
Berries and blooms bouquet
This cast-stone urn holds a sultry arrangement, including a wine-hue succulent as the focal point. Farmer-florist Gretel Adams of Sunny Meadows Flower Farm in Columbus, Ohio, shows how to create this design.
Miniature arrangements
An upside-down porcelain doorknob holds just enough water for a few blooming stems, such as flowering quince and dogwood. See more ideas for cute miniature arrangements.
Mix it up
Add variety to your bouquet by mixing herbs with flowers. Fresh snipped herbs top off a sweet collection of dianthus, spirea, purple pansies, pink rose geranium and purple violas. Read about easy herbs to grow at home.
Old-fashioned display
Tufts of chestnut flowers peek out of a peony bouquet in this cobalt sap bucket. The bouquet is actually in a Mason jar inside the bucket; the jar helps stabilize the bucket.
Easy display
Even the simplest of containers can make for a charming vase. Here, stems of herbs (try fennel or mustard seed) stuck in Mason jars communicate summertime ease.
Casual country
In this casual country arrangement, we combined 'Patience' and 'Juliet' roses with fresh-cut lady's mantle, hydrangea and coneflowers in a wide-mouth white enamel bucket. Read about how to create this display.
Fresh-cut flower bouquet
Spotlight the variety in your garden by creating a stunning fresh-cut bouquet in minutes. Here's how we made this one.