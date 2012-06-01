20 Beautiful Flower Arrangements

We included a few surprises in this display of field flowers from your cutting garden. Bursts of complementary orange and salmon break up the golden monochrome, and formal, old-school gladiolas add a disparate structural element. Guests at a dining table would view this arrangement from the sides rather than from above, so be sure to check all the angles as you design a display.

Plants in this arrangement:

Gladiola, yellow

Dahlia, blush

Black-eyed Susan

Coreopsis 'Pumpkin Pie'

Dahlia, yellow

Dwarf marigold, yellow

Zinnia 'Profusion Double Fire'

Sunflower

Hosta, green variegated