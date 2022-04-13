12 of the Easiest Flowers to Grow in a Midwest Cutting Garden

Zinnias

Zinnias explode in rainbows of color all summer long, and they are one of the easiest annual cut flowers to grow (a win-win!). Simply plant seeds directly in the garden bed after the last spring frost.

Gretel loves Benary's Giant Series for their mostly double varieties, garden vigor and long vase life. She recommends planting them in succession—sowing seeds every week or so for a few weeks—to ensure a long season of blooms well into the fall. Don't sweat it if zinnia leaves develop powdery mildew late in the season; the leaves can easily be stripped before arranging the cut flowers in a vase.

Tip: Harvest zinnias and other annual flowers frequently to encourage more blooms.