Easy Annual Flowers That Deliver Color All Summer
Mother Nature built annuals like zinnias, strawflowers and cosmos to be bloom-making machines that run almost nonstop. Unlike perennials, annuals have just one year to leave their genetic mark on the planet, so they grow fast. They also need to produce a lot of seeds. So, like male peacocks unfurling their royal feathers, they attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds with alluring shades of scarlet, orange, gold and magenta.
Plus, these annuals have evolved (and in some cases, been bred) to be fighters. They're pest-resistant and weather-tolerant. And if you cut off their flowers for bouquets, they'll eagerly produce more.
Zinnias
Grown by the Aztecs, zinnias vary in size from 1 to 4 feet. Some newer varieties are mildew-resistant, but sunny, well-drained spots are still best.
Tried and True
Giant Series Large, double, dahlia-like flowers.
Lilliput Series An old beehive zinnia.
State Fair A popular mix with daisy-like blooms.
New and Now
Zinderella Series Tufted peach or lilac blooms.
'Zowie! Yellow Flame' Yellow and hot pink bicolor.
'Envy' A green double and semi-double that likes partial shade.
Double Zahara and Profusion Series Mildew-resistant.
Strawflowers
These papery flowers can be a tad fussy as seedlings (preferring wetter conditions than they will once grown), so some pros like to just buy plants.
Tried and True
Tall Double Mix Back-of-bed height and red, yellow, pink and white double blooms.
Tom Thumb Mixed A dwarf version with 15-inch plants.
New and Now
Sundaze Golden Beauty Compact, heat-loving plants with generous blooms; ideal for containers, hanging baskets or borders.
Dreamtime 'Jumbo' Series Large, abundant blooms in rose, white, yellow and red.
Cosmos
Drought-tolerant and content in bright sun and poor soil, cosmos are easy to direct-sow and are available in a wide range of sizes, from 1 to 6 feet.
Tried and True
Sensation Mix A variety of pink single blooms with yellow centers.
Bright Lights Mix Yellow and orange semi-double blooms that draw butterflies.
New and Now
Double Click Mix Red, pink and white double and semi-double blooms.
Sea Shells Mix Unusual, tubular, shell-shape petals.
Cupcakes Mix Flower shape evokes cupcake wrappers.
Sonata Purple or 'Lemonade' Newer, unusual hues.
How to Save Seeds for Next Year
Let the flowers dry fully in the garden. Collect the seed heads and lightly crush them in hand to release next year's seed crop. Store in envelopes in a cool, dry place. Keep in mind that hybrids' seeds will yield more varied results than those from heirlooms.
Related: 5 Easy Annuals to Grow From Seed