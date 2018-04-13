Easy Annual Flowers That Deliver Color All Summer

Mother Nature built annuals like zinnias, strawflowers and cosmos to be bloom-making machines that run almost nonstop. Unlike perennials, annuals have just one year to leave their genetic mark on the planet, so they grow fast. They also need to produce a lot of seeds. So, like male peacocks unfurling their royal feathers, they attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds with alluring shades of scarlet, orange, gold and magenta.