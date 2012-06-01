7 Sunflowers We Love

There's no easier place to find sunflowers than the Midwest. Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota grow more than 85 percent of the U.S. crop. Starting in late July, vast stretches of sunflowers unfold their yellow blossoms, turning Midwest fields into swaying seas of gold.

More than 100 sunflower annual varieties stretch from 2-foot dwarves to 16-foot mammoths. Flowers range in size from a couple of inches in diameter to a foot and bloom in a wide spectrum of hues including white, cream, golden yellow, fiery orange and burgundy red. Shapes include single, double and fluffy semidouble flower heads.

Click ahead to find out about 7 sunflowers we especially love, along with tips on growing and cutting sunflowers.