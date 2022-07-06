12 Fragrant Flowers That Bring Natural Aromatherapy to Outdoor Spaces

This plant's star-shaped flowers charm with their evening fragrance. Plant them in a mixed border, along a patio or in container displays. These time-tested cottage annuals are easy to grow from seed, and many varieties make excellent cut flowers. Try 'Perfume Deep Purple', an All-America Selections award-winner (pictured here in deep purple) or the classic Nicotiana alata in white, pink or green.

Tip: In the Midwest, start seeds indoors 6-8 weeks before the last frost date.