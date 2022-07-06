12 Fragrant Flowers That Bring Natural Aromatherapy to Outdoor Spaces
Don't overlook the power of fragrance when buying new plants. Studies show scent can evoke potent memories and enhance mood, and plants like honeysuckle and lavender double as at-home aromatherapy. Add another dimension to your outdoor spaces with the best fragrant plants to grow in the Midwest.
Lavender (Lavandula)
Lavender at home? In the Midwest? Yes and yes. These Mediterranean natives are adored for their heavenly scents and are most fragrant when planted in dry, sunny conditions. Varieties like the deep purple 'Hidcote', the compact 'Munstead' or the cold-hardy French variety 'Phenomenal' (pictured here) endure Midwest winters best.
Lilies (Lilium)
For an extra dose of romance on the patio, set a table for two near a pot of exquisitely fragrant Oriental or Orienpet lilies. Lilies bloom in late summer and are known for their intense perfumy fragrances. They also make gorgeous bouquets. Try 'Casa Blanca' in white (pictured here), 'Conca de Oro' in lemon yellow and 'Stargazer' in pink. A few daylily varieties like 'Fragrant Returns' offer a sweet fragrance, too.
Tobacco Flower (Nicotiana)
This plant's star-shaped flowers charm with their evening fragrance. Plant them in a mixed border, along a patio or in container displays. These time-tested cottage annuals are easy to grow from seed, and many varieties make excellent cut flowers. Try 'Perfume Deep Purple', an All-America Selections award-winner (pictured here in deep purple) or the classic Nicotiana alata in white, pink or green.
Tip: In the Midwest, start seeds indoors 6-8 weeks before the last frost date.
Garden Phlox (Phlox Paniculata)
Garden Phlox is a showy, sweet-smelling perennial that blooms in midsummer, and butterflies and hummingbirds love its big, rounded flower heads atop tall stems. Look for new mildew-resistant varieties like the Opening Act series or 'Opalescence' (pictured here). Many will rebloom if cut back after flowering.
Roses (Rosa)
Spicy, fruity, musky and myrrh—roses are notable for their intoxicating and varied perfumes. Grow them next to a path, bench or front door to take advantage of their heady scents. For maximum fragrance, try an old-fashioned variety like 'Louise Odier' (France, 1851) or a modern-day climber like Gertrude Jekyll (pictured here) from David Austin roses.
Hosta (Hosta)
While most hostas are prized for their attractive leaves, a handful also boast sweetly fragrant flowers. Try 'Guacamole' with huge apple green leaves and pale lavender flowers (pictured here); 'Stained Glass' with veined, two-tone leaves and lavender flowers; or 'So Sweet' with glossy dark green leaves edged in cream.
Peony (Paeonia)
In late spring, these nostalgic garden darlings turn heads with their softball-sized blooms, and a few varieties offer heady scents that garner even more attention. Try 'Dr. Alexander Fleming' in rose pink, 'Duchesse de Nemours' in white or 'Sarah Bernhardt' in pastel pink. Plant in a sunny perennial border or as a background plant for spring bulbs.
Bearded Iris (Iris × Germanica)
Several irises offer surprising scents that vary from light and sweet to heavily fragranced, dusky and even chocolatey. Try 'Ziggy' in magenta and yellow, 'Cantina' in a deep red-violet, 'Main Street' in white and dark purple and 'Honeycomb' in golden yellow (pictured here). Plant the rhizomes in a sunny, well-drained location in late summer and early fall.
Tip: Take care not to plant them too deep; instead bury the roots and leave the tops exposed.
Lily of the Valley (Convallaria Majalis)
One of the most fragrant flowers of spring, this shade-loving perennial delights with its dainty bell-shaped flowers. Plant it beneath a tree where it can roam and fill the space like groundcover. Its attractive ovate leaves remain green throughout the season. Variegated varieties with striped leaves add even more interest to the garden.
Honeysuckle
Honeysuckle vines feature tubular flowers that fill the air with their sweet scent. Plant these easy climbers in a sunny location for profuse blooms, near a porch, patio or window where their aroma can be enjoyed. Other fragrant vining picks include 'Sweet Autumn' clematis and sweet peas.
Lilacs
It's no surprise lilacs top the charts for fragrant flowering shrubs. Try the compact 'Miss Kim' with lavender-blue blooms, 'Angel White' with white clusters and the reblooming Boomerang series (pictured here) in pink, purple and dwarf forms. Plant in spring or fall in a sunny, well-drained location, and lilacs will live for years. Other standout scented shrubs for the Midwest include Korean spice viburnum, spicebush, abelia, summersweet, sweetspire, bayberry, bottlebrush buckeye and witch hazel.
Herbs
Grow a collection of aromatic herbs in a pocket garden or a cluster of pots near the kitchen door. Besides their culinary perks, herbs are beloved for their varied scents. Crush their leaves in your hands to release their fragrance or cut them to add a surprising scent to floral arrangements. Go-tos include dill, mint, basil, lemon verbena, pineapple sage, rosemary, bee balm, sweet marjoram, catmint and lemon balm.
