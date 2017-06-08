A Beginner's Guide to Cutting Gardens

Location, location An ideal growing plot for a cutting garden sits in full sun (six-plus hours each day), has well-drained soil (the ground isn't wet all the time) and is isolated from large trees, whose vast root systems can interfere with flowers. Short on space? A collection of oversize planters can work, too.

All in a row No need to design this garden. Simply lay it out in rows as in a vegetable plot, leaving just enough space to fertilize (if desired), weed, deadhead and collect the blooms.

Petal mettle Choose a mix of annuals and perennials that fits your budget and schedule, from easy zinnia seeds and plant-and-forget lilies to worth-the-effort dahlias, which grow from individual tubers and often require support and grooming.

Go green In her garden, Kylee grows flowering plants alongside greenery: "Plants such as simple ferns provide an interesting texture in arrangements and can even carry a display if you're waiting on blooms."