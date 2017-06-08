A Beginner's Guide to Cutting Gardens
Imagine a garden that yields armfuls of color all summer long, enough for bud vases in the guest room, centerpieces on the table and just-because gifts for friends. Our creative director, Kylee Krizmanic, shares lessons from her own no-fuss cutting bed, plus striking ideas for arranging the bounty you'll snip.
It's grow time
Location, location An ideal growing plot for a cutting garden sits in full sun (six-plus hours each day), has well-drained soil (the ground isn't wet all the time) and is isolated from large trees, whose vast root systems can interfere with flowers. Short on space? A collection of oversize planters can work, too.
All in a row No need to design this garden. Simply lay it out in rows as in a vegetable plot, leaving just enough space to fertilize (if desired), weed, deadhead and collect the blooms.
Petal mettle Choose a mix of annuals and perennials that fits your budget and schedule, from easy zinnia seeds and plant-and-forget lilies to worth-the-effort dahlias, which grow from individual tubers and often require support and grooming.
Go green In her garden, Kylee grows flowering plants alongside greenery: "Plants such as simple ferns provide an interesting texture in arrangements and can even carry a display if you're waiting on blooms."
Garden variety
An unexpected strand of tomato vine adds shape and character to a casual display that will evolve as the fruit ripens.
Plants in this arrangement:
Cherry tomato
Coneflower 'Cheyenne Spirit'
Queen Anne's lace
German garlic
Lushly layered
For a full, textured display, start with a foundation of subtle greenery (or our brushy pink astilbe). Add soft tendrils that drape over the brim. Place a large, eye-catching flower (or three, if you don't have any giant ones) in a central spot. Tuck in accent blooms or foliage to fill and balance the arrangement. A crumpled ball of chicken wire secures these cuttings.
Flowers in this arrangement:
Astilbe 'Younique Silvery Pink'
Nigella, white
Dahlia 'Snowbound'
Sweet pea, pink
Artfully ombre
A horizontal display is an inventive variation on the traditional bouquet and plays beautifully on a dining table. In our display, we grouped blooms by hue and framed them with feathery ferns. To use a wooden vessel, wrap floral foam tightly in several layers of plastic wrap, leaving the top exposed. Then place a sheet of foil beneath the plastic.
Plants in this arrangement:
Delphinium
Fern
Dahlia, burgundy
Sweet pea, blue
Cosmos 'Sonata', dark pink
Zinnia, magenta
Celosia spicata
Zinnia, red
Dahlia, light pink
Dahlia, white
Sweet pea, pink
Cosmos 'Snow Sonata'
Bare minimalist
A simple-yet-chic arrangement proves that, yes, less can be more. Oversize foliage and one focal bloom create a stylish (and super-easy) display.
Plants in this arrangement:
Fern
Caladium, tricolor
Peony, magenta
Prairie palette
We included a few surprises in this display of field flowers. Bursts of complementary orange and salmon break up the golden monochrome, and formal, old-school gladiolas add a disparate structural element. Guests at a dining table would view this arrangement from the sides rather than from above, so be sure to check all the angles as you design a display.
Plants in this arrangement:
Gladiola, yellow
Dahlia, blush
Black-eyed Susan
Coreopsis 'Pumpkin Pie'
Dahlia, yellow
Dwarf marigold, yellow
Zinnia 'Profusion Double Fire'
Sunflower
Hosta, green variegated
Summer tote
A summery straw tote provides an unexpected container for a showy bouquet. A small bucket filled with cool water holds the fresh-cut flowers in place and stands discreetly inside the basket.
Plants in this arrangement:
Astilbe 'Younique Silvery Pink'
Globe amaranth, purple
Caladium
Sunflower
Hosta
Cherry tomato
Black-eyed Susan
Zinnia, magenta
Cosmos, red
Dahlia, white-and-lavender
Delphinium, blue
Nigella (Love-in-a-mist)
Easy does it
Just four types of flowers make up this simple arrangement. The spiky petals of Helianthus and the tiny flowers of baby's breath offer a texture and size contrast to the showier blooms of zinnia and cosmos.
Flowers in this arrangement:
Cosmos 'Sonata', white
Zinnia 'Profusion Double Fire'
Helianthus
Baby's breath, annual type
Three in a row
It takes no more than a few flowering stems to create a pleasing arrangement in a small vase. But grouping several similar arrangements results in considerably more impact.
Plants in these arrangements:
Catmint (Nepeta)
Cosmos bipinnatus
Celosia spicata, magenta
Globe amaranth, purple (Gomphrena globosa)
In the red (and pink)
Red, pink and green flowers and foliage in a variety of hues and shapes makes a striking but cohesive arrangement.
Plants in this arrangement:
Caladium, green-red-pink
Dahlia, red
Celosia plumosa, magenta
Love-lies-bleeding (Amaranthus caudatus)
Digiplexis Illumination Raspberry, Illumination Berry Canary
Trailing contrast
Stems of baby's breath and coreopsis provide a pleasing, trailing contrast to bigger blooms.
Plants in this arrangement:
Cosmos 'Sonata White'
Dahlia, orange
Baby's breath, annual type
Zinnia 'Profusion Double Fire'
Coreopsis 'Pumpkin Pie'
Sunflower
Making the cut
Tips for cutting and caring for your flowers:
Great clips Snip stems late in the day, when blooms will recover best. "Soak the cuttings in lukewarm water to let them rehydrate before arranging," Kylee says. As you build your display, trim stems at a sharp angle (not straight across) for optimal water intake.
Time to leave To reduce decay and keep container water fresh, strip away every leaf that will fall below the waterline in your arrangement.
Flower power Blooms need food, so add nourishment to increase longevity. Kylee makes a handy home mix, which she stores in an empty milk jug. Her recipe: 1 quart lukewarm water, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon sugar, and ½ teaspoon bleach (to slow bacteria growth).
Floral tool kit With these tools, you can arrange flowers in vessels of any size, shape or material.
1 A sharp, comfortable pair of clippers
2 Good-quality floral foam, such as Aquafoam
3 Plastic wrap
4 Aluminum foil
5 Chicken wire