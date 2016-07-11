8 Miniature Flower Arrangements You'll Love
We're thinking small with fun ways to display those itsy-bitsy blooms.
Vintage bottle
The narrow neck of an antique ink bottle eliminates the need for florist's foam or tape by holding in place the tiny stems of grape hyacinths, periwinkle and bleeding heart.
Porcelain doorknob
An upside-down porcelain doorknob holds just enough water for a few blooming stems, such as flowering quince and dogwood.
Shot glass
A simple arrangement of white and purple pansies looks lovely in a crystal shot glass.
Miniature pitcher
Once a part of a children's play set, this 1 1/2-inch-tall glass pitcher is perfect for showcasing blue forget-me-nots, creeping phlox, grape hyancinth, and Johnny-jump-ups.
Tumbler
A brightly colored tumbler or juice glass becomes a vibrant vase with a fistful of pink and white bleeding heart, candytuft and yellow alyssum.
Espresso cup
An espresso cup turned mini vase houses a bright display of forsythia, pansies and daffodils with sprigs of pussy willow for contrast.
Salt or pepper shaker
Blue and white Siberian squill seem to just pop out of this clear-glass salt shaker. If the holes on your shaker are too small to fit the slimmest stems, remove the cap for a less structured arrangement.
Crystal doorknob
A single twig of flowering cherry seems to float in a crystal doorknob.