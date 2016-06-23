7 Gorgeous Ways to Show Off Your Marigolds

Sure, marigolds make great bedding plants, but their bold blooms also enhance cut flower arrangements. Here are seven bright ways to display your favorite marigolds.

Marigold arrangements Credit: Laurie Black

1. Go Vertical

A wooden ladder turns three simple jars of marigolds into an eye-catching display. This method can be used indoors or out; it's perfect for transforming a dreary corner of a room or for accenting your deck or garden. Swap out the blooms with fresh flowers as needed.

Marigolds and roses Credit: Laurie Black

2. Be Bold

Pairing marigolds with a few larger, boldly-colored flowers—like pink roses—allows a small arrangement to make a big statement. An old-fashioned stoneware pitcher gives a casual farmhouse feel to the display of 'Yves Piaget' roses, 'Durango Red' and 'Red Gem' marigolds and a few Persian carpet zinnias (Zinnia haageana).

Marigold arrangements Credit: Laurie Black

3. Contrast Cool and Warm

Display warm-colored blooms in jars of a contrasting cool color to make your arrangement pop. Flowers shown above (clockwise from top left): Tagetes erecta 'Giant Yellow', Tagetes tenuifolia 'Tangerine Gem', Tagetes patula 'Frances' Choice', Tagetes erecta 'Giant Orange', Tagetes tenuifolia 'Red Gem' and Tagetes patula 'Durango Red'.

Marigold arrangement Credit: Laurie Black

4. Mix It Up

Use large marigolds like 'Giant Orange' Africans to anchor an arrangement that includes a mix of other, smaller flowers and greenery. In addition to 'Giant Orange,' the McCoy vase above holds 'Tangerine Gem' marigolds, Zinnia 'Queen Red Lime', 'Yves Piaget' roses and two scented geraniums: 'Concolor Lace' and 'Lady Plymouth.'

Marigold garland Credit: Laurie Black

5. String Them Along

Collect marigold heads of as many sizes and varieties as you like, then sew them together with a needle and thread to create a gorgeous floral garland. The festive strands can be strung indoors or out.

Soft touch marigold arrangement Credit: Laurie Black

6. Soften the Look

Rather than play up marigolds' bold nature, create an arrangement with more subtle tones by using only yellow and dusky purple flowers. Above, a milk-vase compote elevates a combo of Tagetes patula 'Vanilla', Delphinium consolida 'Earl Gray', Nigella damascena, Daucus carota var. sativus 'Black Knight', Persian carpet zinnias, Salvia officinalis 'Berggarten', and golden raspberries.

Marigold wreath Credit: Laurie Black

7. Decorate a Wreath