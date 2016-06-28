6 Ways to Show Off Your Peonies

By Editorial Assistant: Emily VanSchmus Updated August 27, 2022
Credit: Rob Cardillo

Peonies are bold and beautiful on their own, but they also make the perfect accent to almost any bouquet. Here are six ways to display these bright blooms.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Peony power

Credit: Rob Cardillo

An abundant display of peonies spills out of a vintage ewer; sprigs of taller blooms – like these wands of purple baptisia and garlic scapes – provide height and accent the peonies nicely.

Related: 20 Beautiful Flower Arrangements

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Teatime

Credit: Rob Cardillo

A dozen magenta peony buds and snippets of soft yellow honeysuckle in a stoneware teapot make a charming bouquet.

3 of 6

Old-fashioned display

Credit: Rob Cardillo

Tufts of chestnut flowers peek out of a peony bouquet in this cobalt sap bucket. The bouquet is actually in a mason jar inside the bucket-the jar helps stabilize the bucket.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Garden-style peony bouquet

Credit: Rob Cardillo

Use peonies to bring a pop of color to a bouquet of other blooms. This grouping features peonies, pink and blue hydrangea, clematis and tricolor beech foliage, and deep-blue bells of Campanula flowers.

5 of 6

Dairy-fresh blossoms

Credit: Rob Cardillo

Peony blossoms on short stems fill old cream bottles in this antique wire carrier. Even when the stems are cut short, the blooms still look extravagant and smell heavenly.

6 of 6

Peony accents

Credit: Rob Cardillo

A handful of showy peonies accent broccoli foliage and seed heads, hellebore flowers, yellow columbine, white Scabiosa and pink wands of coralbells.

Related: 12 Easy Flowers for a Midwest Cutting Garden

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Editorial Assistant: Emily VanSchmus