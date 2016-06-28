6 Ways to Show Off Your Peonies
Peonies are bold and beautiful on their own, but they also make the perfect accent to almost any bouquet. Here are six ways to display these bright blooms.
Peony power
An abundant display of peonies spills out of a vintage ewer; sprigs of taller blooms – like these wands of purple baptisia and garlic scapes – provide height and accent the peonies nicely.
Teatime
A dozen magenta peony buds and snippets of soft yellow honeysuckle in a stoneware teapot make a charming bouquet.
Old-fashioned display
Tufts of chestnut flowers peek out of a peony bouquet in this cobalt sap bucket. The bouquet is actually in a mason jar inside the bucket-the jar helps stabilize the bucket.
Garden-style peony bouquet
Use peonies to bring a pop of color to a bouquet of other blooms. This grouping features peonies, pink and blue hydrangea, clematis and tricolor beech foliage, and deep-blue bells of Campanula flowers.
Dairy-fresh blossoms
Peony blossoms on short stems fill old cream bottles in this antique wire carrier. Even when the stems are cut short, the blooms still look extravagant and smell heavenly.
Peony accents
A handful of showy peonies accent broccoli foliage and seed heads, hellebore flowers, yellow columbine, white Scabiosa and pink wands of coralbells.