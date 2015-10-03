5 Top Flowering Plants for Mother's Day

When my eldest daughter was 5, she handed my husband her life savings—plus an IOU scribbled on a torn piece of pink construction paper—in exchange for his help to buy me a lilac for Mother's Day. Not just any lilac—she wanted the superbly old-fashioned, fragrant 'Miss Ellen Willmott', a variety she had heard me describe with nearly misty eyes one evening at dinner. When Mother's Day arrived, she struggled to lift the heavy container into my hands, gifting me with a plant, a brilliant smile and a thousand emotions beside. Happily, I relive the gesture each Mother's Day when 'Miss Ellen Willmott' explodes with fragrant panicles of double pure-white flowers and I breathe in that sweet memory once again.