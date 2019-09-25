Take Your Garden to New Heights with Clematis
Dubbed the Queen of Climbers, clematis starts humble. But once rambling up a trellis and thick with flowers, this perennial is, indeed, regal. New varieties come in many colors with longer bloom times, and in sizes from 2 to 20 feet.
In Love With Hydrangeas
Puppies. Chocolate. Sunsets. File them all under Things That Make Us Go Heart-Eyes—right along with hydrangeas.
Red Twig Farms Spreads Hope Through Donated Bouquets
Red Twig Farms in New Albany, Ohio, is brightening the community with tulips and peonies through their Donate to a Stranger program.
You Won't Believe These Gorgeous Flowers Are Actually Made From Paper
By day, Anna Gaseitsiwe investigates financial crime. After hours, she turns paper into unreal blooms.
How to Force Paperwhites
Chase away the winter blues with green. Growing paperwhite bulbs indoors is a simple, inexpensive way to gain a jump start on Mother Nature.
The Midwest Lilac Almanac
Their pastel blooms last only a few fleeting weeks each year. But when you bury your face in a sweet-smelling bunch … bliss. The smell of springtime could hardly be lovelier—or easier to grow.