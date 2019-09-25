Flowers

Do you love peonies, hydrangeas, dahlias, daffodils, tulips, lilacs, coneflowers or sunflowers? Use our tips to choose and grow these flowers and other annuals and perennials in the Midwest.

Most Recent

Take Your Garden to New Heights with Clematis

Dubbed the Queen of Climbers, clematis starts humble. But once rambling up a trellis and thick with flowers, this perennial is, indeed, regal. New varieties come in many colors with longer bloom times, and in sizes from 2 to 20 feet.
In Love With Hydrangeas

Puppies. Chocolate. Sunsets. File them all under Things That Make Us Go Heart-Eyes—right along with hydrangeas.
Red Twig Farms Spreads Hope Through Donated Bouquets

Red Twig Farms in New Albany, Ohio, is brightening the community with tulips and peonies through their Donate to a Stranger program.
You Won't Believe These Gorgeous Flowers Are Actually Made From Paper

By day, Anna Gaseitsiwe investigates financial crime. After hours, she turns paper into unreal blooms.
How to Force Paperwhites

Chase away the winter blues with green. Growing paperwhite bulbs indoors is a simple, inexpensive way to gain a jump start on Mother Nature.
The Midwest Lilac Almanac

Their pastel blooms last only a few fleeting weeks each year. But when you bury your face in a sweet-smelling bunch … bliss. The smell of springtime could hardly be lovelier—or easier to grow.
More Flowers

How to Plant, Grow and Care for Dahlias

Available in thousands (really) of variations, dahlias bloom well into fall—and with just a little post-frost work, can survive for an encore come spring.
Where the Peonies Are

Lured by the fragrant promise of pink, hundreds of flower lovers flood the peony season opener at Red Twig Farms in Ohio.
Easy Annual Flowers Deliver Summer-Long Color

What Your Gift of Flowers is Really Saying

The One Native Perennial Everyone Should Plant

A Beginner's Guide to Cutting Gardens

Your Guide to Alliums

If you've ever watered a pot of chives, you've grown alliums (aka ornamental onions). Now meet the rest of the family.

All Flowers

How To: Make a Fresh-Cut Bouquet

How To: Fashion a Perfect Posy

How to Make Beautiful Fall Flower Arrangements

Variety Show: Dahlias in the Spotlight

8 Miniature Flower Arrangements You'll Love

6 Ways to Show Off Your Peonies

How to Divide Iris

7 Gorgeous Ways to Show Off Your Marigolds

The Secrets of Dramatic Floral Arrangements

5 Top Flowering Plants for Mother's Day

Easy and Elegant Amaryllis Displays

How to Build a Rose Bouquet

How to Grow Hellebores for Early Spring Blooms

How to Make a Fresh-Cut Bouquet

What to Plant in Fall for Spring Bulb Success

Outdoor Fall Decorating with Mums

10 Top Flowering Houseplants

5 Top Midwest Dahlias

Celebrate Spring with a Daffodil Party

5 Top Primrose Picks for Midwest Gardens

5 Budget Flower Arrangements

Tips for Growing, Cooking and Decorating with Lavender

10 Midwest Lavender Farms

New Hydrangeas for the Midwest

In Love with Japanese Irises

