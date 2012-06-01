How to Create a Japanese Meditation Garden in Your Midwest Backyard
An Illinois homeowner's Japanese garden demonstrates how seemingly simple techniques and thoughtful design can help you relax and let go of stress.
Seeking Serenity
Japanese gardens—characterized by stones, water, unusual plants and minimal amounts of color—are traditionally designed to promote inner peace and serenity. Here's how an Illinois gardener created a Japanese garden in her backyard.
Look for Inspiration
Diane Hunter of Barrington, Illinois, became interested in Japanese gardens because of the "wonderful feeling" she found in them. She wanted to create her own so she could feel that way every day. Her desire for deeper understanding led her to visit more than 80 gardens during four trips to Japan—and eventually to build one in her own yard.
Be Patient with Design
Japanese gardens are traditionally small; this backyard one with a dry streambed is a quarter-acre. Take your time to perfect the placement of elements and view the garden at different times of day. Moving any element a few inches in any direction could reveal quite a different view.
Create a Sense of Discovery
Curving, pebbled paths enhance a sense of discovery. Frame vistas with trees, intended to focus the viewer's focus on details: A gnarled spruce, for instance; a sculpture; or a single stone. Early Japanese designers—1,500 years ago—created gardens as places to experience profound personal insights.
Try the Four Elements of Japanese Gardens
Each item in a Japanese garden, whether it's a full yard or just the corner of one, is deliberately planned and placed to create a serene feeling conducive to meditation. Most Japanese gardens use four elements: stones, plants, color and water.
Water: Real or Imagined
Water, in Japanese gardens, can either be real or imagined. Fountains, like this tiered stone one, can enhance the feeling of calm through the sound of water. But in a dry streambed, perfect placement of rocks can create the illusion of a flowing stream.
Color: Use Sparingly
By relying on structure and texture instead of color, you can meditate in a Japanese garden any time of the day or year. Bold color is rarely used, and comes only from seasonal changes in perennials and shrubs such as hydrangeas. Here, seasonal color includes the bright red of Japanese maple 'Bloodgood'.
Plants: Harmonious Placement
Japanese gardens use plants that look unusual or show special character to suggest a metaphor for meditation. The kinds of plants you use are not as important as harmonious placement. Easy-to-grow plants include ornamental grasses, evergreens and deciduous trees such as Japanese maples. Pictured: White fir Abies concolor 'Select'.
Stones: Shape, Color and Personality
In a traditional Japanese garden, stones are selected for their shape, color and personality and carry specific meanings, so the placement of each is crucial. However, you may just place them where you think they look most pleasing. Smaller rocks at the back of an area and larger ones in the foreground create the illusion of distance. Larger rocks can represent strength when vertical, or passivity when horizontal. A magnifying glass allows you to examine—and focus on—the tiny details.
Sharpen Your Senses
A dwarf Scots pine's gnarled branches represent endurance. Gardens like this are intended to sharpen our senses and intensify our focus on details like shape. Japanese gardens can inspire insights about how to live our lives; about fears; about recognizing a core of beauty in everything.