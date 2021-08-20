A Prairie-Style Yard in All 4 Seasons
See what a Nebraska gardener's prairie-style yard looks like around the year in our short video.
Nebraska gardener Benjamin Vogt advocates for more prairie—and less lawn—to support wildlife across the Midwest. He replanted the yard of his suburban Lincoln house with prairie plants and now champions prairie planting through a blog, online classes, books, and a landscape design business, Monarch Gardens.
See what Vogt's yard looks like throughout the year in our short video above, and read more about Vogt and his prairie philosophy here.