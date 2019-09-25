Featured Gardens

A Prairie-Style Yard in All 4 Seasons
See what a Nebraska gardener's prairie-style yard looks like around the year in our short video.
Why You Should Consider A Prairie-Style Yard
A Nebraska gardener advocates for more prairie—and less lawn—to support wildlife across the Midwest.
Digging Into History at Minnesota’s Glensheen Mansion
By her own admission, Emily Ford was an unlikely pick to be head gardener at Glensheen Mansion in Minnesota. But she is thriving—and so are the acres of vegetables and blooms she nurtures.
Hello, Yellow! An Ohio Gardener Shares His Daffodil Tips
A move to a daffodil-crazed town spurs one gardener’s passion for these easy, deer-proof harbingers of spring.
A Woodland Garden Paradise in Michigan
The sights and sounds of water tumbling over stones soothe the soul at this inspiring woodland garden at a Michigan home.
This Formal Garden Will Make You Want to Redo Your Backyard
The head of a Chicago-area landscape firm drapes his garden in history and traditional style. Think you could say yes to the dressy? Take a tour and pocket ideas for a yard of any size.