Featured Gardens

Tour beautiful gardens created by homeowners throughout the Midwest and get ideas for transforming your own yard.

Most Recent

A Prairie-Style Yard in All 4 Seasons

See what a Nebraska gardener's prairie-style yard looks like around the year in our short video.
Why You Should Consider A Prairie-Style Yard

A Nebraska gardener advocates for more prairie—and less lawn—to support wildlife across the Midwest.
Digging Into History at Minnesota’s Glensheen Mansion

By her own admission, Emily Ford was an unlikely pick to be head gardener at Glensheen Mansion in Minnesota. But she is thriving—and so are the acres of vegetables and blooms she nurtures.
Hello, Yellow! An Ohio Gardener Shares His Daffodil Tips

A move to a daffodil-crazed town spurs one gardener’s passion for these easy, deer-proof harbingers of spring.
A Woodland Garden Paradise in Michigan

The sights and sounds of water tumbling over stones soothe the soul at this inspiring woodland garden at a Michigan home.
This Formal Garden Will Make You Want to Redo Your Backyard

The head of a Chicago-area landscape firm drapes his garden in history and traditional style. Think you could say yes to the dressy? Take a tour and pocket ideas for a yard of any size.
More Featured Gardens

How Your Garden Can Help You Achieve Ultimate Mindfulness

Heady herbs, dewy leaves and whirring bees wind through a meditation labyrinth in Ohio. Wander. Touch. Listen. And learn how to cultivate mindfulness in your garden.
A Little Slice of (Backyard) Heaven

Flour meets flowers when a pizza-baking husband and a bloom-loving wife design their dream patio garden.
This Ohio Couple Sells Unique Succulents

Garden Tour: Shape Shifter

Garden Tour: Fifty Shades of Green

Garden Tour: Open and Enclosed

Garden Tour: Happy Hour

Want to have a few friends over without going to a lot of work? The ideas at this Minneapolis garden reveal the secret: Let your yard co-host.

All Featured Gardens

Garden Tour: Heart and Soil

Garden Tour: Three-Part Harmony

Garden Tour: Small Yard, Big Impact

Container Gardens with Pizzazz

Garden Tour: English-Style Cottage Garden in Ohio

Garden Tour: Autumn Alfresco

Garden Tour: Creative License in Wisconsin

Inspirations from an Indiana Garden Center

Garden Tour: Backyard Rain Garden

Garden Tour: Door County Mosaic Art

Garden Tour: A Kansas City Yard for Entertaining

Tulip Tips from Chicago Gardeners

Lesson Plans in an Iowa Garden

Sharing Spaces in a Minnesota Garden

Garden Tour: Fall Fireworks

Wisconsin Garden Wonderland

Once Upon a Seed: Seed Savers Exchange in Iowa

32 Memorable Midwest Garden Centers

A Lighthearted Garden: Heart-Shape Plants

A Japanese Meditation Garden

Tour An Illinois Woodland Garden

Garden Center Road Trip in Wisconsin

Garden Tour: Tame a Steep Backyard

