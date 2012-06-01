Enjoy a Vegetable Container Garden

Edible flowers add color both to your containers and your meals. 'Bon Bon Mix' Calendula in the back container blooms in front of 'Rainbow' Swiss chard. At right, 'Starfire' marigold hovers above the shiny, round leaves of 'Salad Delight' red cabbage. In front, 'Patio' tomato and 'Summerlong' basil round out the edibles in this group of containers.

Tip: Large, deep-rooted plants—bush cucumbers, tomatoes or beans—do best in soil at least 12 inches deep. Shallow-rooted plants, such as lettuces, radishes, and edible flowers, get by in soil 4 inches deep.