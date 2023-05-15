Tropical Container Garden Ideas

Caladiums, especially bicolor varieties with white or pink leaves, bring welcome color to part-shade containers. This easygoing collection of tropical-punch colors combines pale caladiums with rosy centers, purple-and-green Magilla perilla, the dark purple leaves of calathea 'Dottie', and a few ferns (including a feathery ghost fern). Because this container has no flowers, you can rely on color and texture all summer and eliminate the need to deadhead faded blooms.

