20 Super-Easy Houseplants You'll Love

A fast-growing, trailing plant, hoya (Hoya spp.) shows off both smooth, shiny foliage and pink or white flowers with red centers. The waxy, sweetly scented flowers give hoya its alternate common name, wax plant. Place in hanging baskets or train it to grow upward along a trellis. Wrap long vines around a form to make a wreath. Small-leaf types can be trained into topiaries. The easiest of the clan: Hoya carnosa.

Size: To 6 - 12 inches high and 48 inches wide, trailing

Growing conditions: Medium (foliage only) to bright light (for flowers); 55 - 75° moderately dry soil