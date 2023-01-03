Sculptural Houseplants That Double As Art

These drought-tolerant succulents make a dramatic statement. Their thick, arching leaves come in blue, green and striped variations like this Agave desmetiana 'Variegata' and are tipped with sharp, reddish-brown spikes. Water sparingly and give them plenty of direct sunlight; even move them outdoors for a little vacation in the summer.

Tip: Watch for offshoots, or pups, that form around the plant's base. Put on a pair of protective gloves, then twist them off and replant to grow into new plants.