Sculptural Houseplants That Double As Art
Refresh your home decor with striking houseplants that stand as living works of art. We talked with Jared Hughes, co-owner of Groovy Plants Ranch near Columbus, Ohio, about 11 sculptural plants guaranteed to bring personality to your home, along with tips to help them thrive.
Statuesque Agaves
These drought-tolerant succulents make a dramatic statement. Their thick, arching leaves come in blue, green and striped variations like this Agave desmetiana 'Variegata' and are tipped with sharp, reddish-brown spikes. Water sparingly and give them plenty of direct sunlight; even move them outdoors for a little vacation in the summer.
Tip: Watch for offshoots, or pups, that form around the plant's base. Put on a pair of protective gloves, then twist them off and replant to grow into new plants.
Patterned Bromeliads
With its star-shaped forms and zebra-striped leaves, what's not to love about Cryptanthus 'Absolute Zero'? Known as earth stars, these Cryptanthus bromeliads are beloved for their rosette shapes and incredibly varied foliage. While several bromeliads are epiphytes or "air plants," Cryptanthus are terrestrial and should be grown in soil. Place them near an east- or west-facing window. Water as their potting mix starts to dry out, then soak thoroughly. If their colors fade, move them to a brighter spot.
Spiral Cacti
For a novel twist, add a spiral cactus (Cereus forbesii 'Spiralis') to your houseplant collection. At $70-plus, they're an investment—but their gorgeous appearance and fuss-free nature make up for it. Just give them strong, bright light (a south-facing window is best), and allow them to fully dry out between waterings, then water thoroughly. One day, they may reach 12 feet.
Tip: Wondering if it's time to water? It's generally better to wait, since cacti are better underwatered than overwatered.
Colorful Earth Stars
Cryptantus 'Elaine' is another showy earth star with pink, white and green striped foliage. These tough plants are forgiving when it comes to care. Water just as their soil dries out (but avoid allowing them to go bone-dry). Pot in a contrasting container color like black or bright green to show off the plant's vibrant pink hues.
Whale Fin Snakeplants
King of the snakeplant family (Sansevieria) and native to the African Congo, this whale fin impresses with its wide, paddlelike leaves. They're beautifully mottled or variegated and average 2 to 3 feet tall when mature. Like other diehard snake plants, these whale fins tolerate low light conditions but grow fast when placed closer to a window, ideally east-facing. Water thoroughly when the soil has fully dried, and dust leaves regularly with a damp cloth to keep the leaf patterns looking their best.
Colorful Crotons
Crotons (Codiaeum) are popular tropical plants known for their thin, brightly colored foliage, and this cultivar, 'Picasso's Paintbrush', is an abstract masterpiece. Crotons thrive in lots of light, so find the brightest spot in your home. Keep soil evenly moist and boost humidity levels with a humidity tray (a tray of pebbles and a layer of water), a humidifier or a humid setting like a bathroom.
Satin Pothos
In the world of easy-care pothos, satin pothos (Scindapsus pictus) offers metallic flair with its silver-splashed, heart-shaped leaves. A mature one can grow 4- to 10-foot vines, so let them trail from a hanging basket or grow up a support like a moss pole. This tropical plant is native to Asian rainforests and prefers medium to bright indirect light. Allow soil to dry out between waterings.
Tip: Try other pothos such 'Neon' with chartreuse leaves or 'Pearls and Jade' with eye-catching green and white leaves.
Fancy Begonias
Begonia 'Escargot' and other Rex begonias love to steal the show with their fabulously spiraled, pebbled and patterned leaves. They reach 6 to 12 inches in height. Place in a bright room a few feet from a sunny window. They prefer humid conditions, so place them in a well-lit bathroom, near a kitchen sink or atop a pebble tray with a layer of water. In the winter dormant months, they run on the dry side. In the summer, move begonias outdoors to a shady location. Water fully when the soil is dry.
Tip: Love this look? Try other patterned Rex begonias in the Jurassic series.
African Milk Tree
Euphorbia trigona 'Rubra' may grow up to 9 feet tall, but it isn't technically a tree—it's a houseplant. This statuesque beauty averages 3 feet tall and features upright, triangular, branched stems lined with short, sharp thorns. The tips of the red stems have small leaves with a reddish tinge. Give this euphorbia plenty of light and evenly moist soil to keep it healthy.
Prickly Pear Cacti
Opuntia ficus-indica is commonly known as Sweet Prickly Pear cactus, and it offers a distinctive silhouette as both a young and a mature plant. Prickly pears need plenty of direct sunlight and sandy potting soil; water only when the soil is completely dry.
Tip: Place against a contrasting background to show off the flat, paddle-shaped foliage.
Mini Succulents
Mini succulents are irresistible, affordable and easy to collect. Assemble a mix of these architectural darlings on a tray or lined along a sunny windowsill. Some favorites include Haworthias with striking stripes and spiky foliage; Aloes with long slender leaves; and Gasterias with their wide, thick and often tongue-shaped leaves. As the succulents grow, repot them in larger pots. Try cross-pollinating different varieties when flowering for a fun home project.
Where to Find Sculptural Houseplants
Shop for your own art-inspired plants at Midwest houseplant stores and garden centers like Groovy Plants Ranch (Columbus, Ohio), Stump (Milwaukee; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio), Chalet Nursery (Chicago), Dammann's Garden Company (Indianapolis), White Oak Gardens (Cincinnati), Breezewood Gardens (Cleveland), Sunnyside Gardens (Minneapolis), Maypop Garden Shop (St. Louis), Pots & Shots (Des Moines), Wiegand's Nursery (Detroit) and Mulhall's (Omaha).