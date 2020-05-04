Bring life to your patio with container gardens of terra-cotta pots and violet hues.

Purple Plants That Make The Most Amazing Container Gardens

Two features define Kathy Manganaro's container garden philosophy. She uses all terra-cotta pots for a cohesive, timeless look, and she leans into leaves—especially purple ones.

"Flowers come and go," says the St. Louis-area gardener, "but foliage packs a punch the whole season." This container is her recipe for big color in a shady spot.

Purple State Container Garden Credit: Bob Stefko

1 Areca Palm

Sold as houseplants, these frond-tastic palms are natives of Madagascar and prefer well-drained pots and partial shade or bright, indirect light. Other names: golden cane palm, butterﬂy palm or yellow palm. Height: 6-7'

2 Rex Begonia

Rex means king—but actually hundreds of royally beautiful hybrids occupy this throne, with high-drama splotches and veining. (This pot features two.) Take care not to overwater. Height: 12-18"

3 Caladium

This elephant ear has sweet heart-shape leaves and comes in combinations of pink, white, red and green. The plant's tubers can be overwintered for next season. Height: 12-30"

4 Purple Shamrock

This houseplant's triangular leaves add spark to outdoor pots—and they easily out-purple most ﬂowers (including its own pale, petite blooms). Height: 6-12"

5 Variegated Ivy

Control English ivy's invasive tendencies by using it as a trailing accent in pots. Bright, indirect light is best; cuttings easily propagate. Height: 6-8"