Purple Plants That Make The Most Amazing Container Gardens
Bring life to your patio with container gardens of terra-cotta pots and violet hues.
Two features define Kathy Manganaro's container garden philosophy. She uses all terra-cotta pots for a cohesive, timeless look, and she leans into leaves—especially purple ones.
"Flowers come and go," says the St. Louis-area gardener, "but foliage packs a punch the whole season." This container is her recipe for big color in a shady spot.
1 Areca Palm
Sold as houseplants, these frond-tastic palms are natives of Madagascar and prefer well-drained pots and partial shade or bright, indirect light. Other names: golden cane palm, butterﬂy palm or yellow palm. Height: 6-7'
2 Rex Begonia
Rex means king—but actually hundreds of royally beautiful hybrids occupy this throne, with high-drama splotches and veining. (This pot features two.) Take care not to overwater. Height: 12-18"
3 Caladium
This elephant ear has sweet heart-shape leaves and comes in combinations of pink, white, red and green. The plant's tubers can be overwintered for next season. Height: 12-30"
4 Purple Shamrock
This houseplant's triangular leaves add spark to outdoor pots—and they easily out-purple most ﬂowers (including its own pale, petite blooms). Height: 6-12"
5 Variegated Ivy
Control English ivy's invasive tendencies by using it as a trailing accent in pots. Bright, indirect light is best; cuttings easily propagate. Height: 6-8"
Pro Tip: Tropical houseplants add scale and impact to outdoor containers. To save money, Kathy Manganaro repots hers to overwinter indoors, then uses them outside again.