Indoor Plant Arrangement Ideas

Emily Kellett, co-owner of Ohio-based Stump houseplant boutiques, explains how to master these indoor plantings that often combine several species or mimic scenes in nature.

CONTAINER Find a shallow dish, ideally one with a hole in the bottom for drainage and one that matches the size and root depth of your plants. "It's helpful to bring your container with you to the garden center," Kellett says. Try repurposing saucers of large ceramic and terra-cotta pots; they're just right for shallow-rooted succulents and cacti.

PLANTS Begin by choosing like plants—ones with similar light and water needs. For example, use all succulents or all tropical plants but not a mix of the two. Dish gardens look best when you hide the soil, so either pack the container quite tightly with plants or artfully fill gaps with accents or gravel. (More on that under Design.)

SOIL Indoor potting mix works for most plants, but cacti and succulents need the sandier blend. When using extra-shallow containers, mound the soil a few inches above the rim to give roots more room.

WATER Some shallow containers or saucers lack drainage holes. To prevent waterlogged soil and rotted roots, take extra care when watering. Water when soil is dry, let sit for a couple of hours, then drain off any excess by tipping the saucer over a sink at a 45-degree angle. (A layer of gravel or horticultural charcoal at the bottom of the container can also help absorb water.) Be especially mindful not to overwater cacti and succulents. Kellett suggests using a cup about a third the size of the container to avoid overwatering.

DESIGN Play with scale to mimic grander landscapes. Top-dress the container with fine bonsai gravel. Experiment with different gravel colors, and make sure to cover all the soil. Add accents like driftwood, larger pebbles or natural keepsakes from travels.

CARE Follow light and water guidelines on the plant tags. If your plants are doing well, Kellett says they'll outgrow the dish garden in a year or two. "So, the beauty of that is you gain mature plants to separate and grow in their own pots or to give to friends and start over."