How to Use Wooden Crates as Garden Containers
Wooden crates—vintage or new—make sturdy container gardens as well as storage solutions for garden tools. Check out our ideas for using crates to hold flowers, store seedling pots, corral garden implements and more.
Pop pots
Pots of Verbena Superbena 'Royale Cherryburst' make their home in soda crates. Stack several crates of different colors for maximum impact.
Pots in a box
A partitioned soda crate provides both storage and a display for decorated seedling pots.
Vegetable vessel
This celery crate continues its legacy of toting veggies.
Bloom box
What used to be a drawer in a factory is now a container garden for petunias and purple velvet plants (Gynura).
From candy to caddy
This Halvah candy box has been turned into a caddy for gardening tools.
Crate collection
Crops with full root systems, like eggplant, can make their home in deeper crates. Crates with handles make plants like kale and sweet William portable.
Box of bounty
A long narrow celery box is perfect for transporting veggies, like radishes, that have roots and long leaves.
Herbs in a crate
An herb garden (with pennyroyal, lavender, sage, basil and thyme) grows in a crate that used to be a fastener drawer.
Begonia blooms
Begonia Million Kisses 'Amour' blooms overflow from a repurposed fruit crate.
Colorful tote
Painted crates look great with flowers in contrasting colors. This periwinkle blue fruit crate holds glass jars with bouquets of freshly cut sweet William.